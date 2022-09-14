M﻿oyes on team news, facing Silkeborg and their artificial pitch

D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Silkeborg on Thursday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • C﻿raig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell have both travelled and "done a bit of training" but they're still to make a decision about their involvement - especially with it being an artificial pitch. Ben Johnson didn't make the trip.

  • Maxwel Cornet is fine after going off during the win over FCSB, while Tomas Soucek is also available again following a foot injury.

  • On that game against FCSB, Moyes said: "We didn’t enjoy how we were in the first half at all. We picked up, but we’ve watched it back and we missed a lot of chances in the first half which would have made a difference."

  • A﻿nd on the artificial pitch, he said: "It’s something we have to work with and do the best we can."

  • On the challenge Silkeborg will pose - and how they compare to fellow Danish side Viborg, who West Ham faced recently - Moyes said : "Silkeborg play a really good style of football and I thought Viborg did too. That’s why you want to be in Europe, to face those different styles."

  • M﻿oyes added: "I used to go regularly to watch games in Copenhagen. We were here a few weeks ago and it is a lovely part of the world where we are right now."