Moyes on team news, facing Silkeborg and their artificial pitch
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Silkeborg on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell have both travelled and "done a bit of training" but they're still to make a decision about their involvement - especially with it being an artificial pitch. Ben Johnson didn't make the trip.
Maxwel Cornet is fine after going off during the win over FCSB, while Tomas Soucek is also available again following a foot injury.
On that game against FCSB, Moyes said: "We didn’t enjoy how we were in the first half at all. We picked up, but we’ve watched it back and we missed a lot of chances in the first half which would have made a difference."
And on the artificial pitch, he said: "It’s something we have to work with and do the best we can."
On the challenge Silkeborg will pose - and how they compare to fellow Danish side Viborg, who West Ham faced recently - Moyes said : "Silkeborg play a really good style of football and I thought Viborg did too. That’s why you want to be in Europe, to face those different styles."
Moyes added: "I used to go regularly to watch games in Copenhagen. We were here a few weeks ago and it is a lovely part of the world where we are right now."