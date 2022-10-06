Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Manchester City v Southampton: 26 Premier League games. Man City: 20 wins; 63 goals; 12 clean sheets. Southampton: 7 wins, 10 goals, 6 clean sheets

  • Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws.

  • After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).

  • Southampton have won just two of their 45 away league games against reigning champions in their top-flight history (D11 L32), beating Leeds 3-1 in March 1970, and Chelsea by the same scoreline in October 2015.

  • Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. The last team to have a longer run of top-flight home wins while scoring 3+ goals was Aston Villa (13 between December 1930 and September 1931).