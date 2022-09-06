Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

On deadline day, Southampton left it late to confirm four new additions to bring their summer total up to 10 incomings.

Despite the obvious disappointment that promises of a new striker did not come to fruition, Saints fans should be content with their final-day dealings.

England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles brings both Premier League experience as well as cover in both midfield and at right-back.

Once wanted by Liverpool, Duje Caleta-Car is a Croatia international who replaces Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek – with the bonus quality that he has not been scarred by a 9-0 defeat.

Already being praised by Ralph Hasenhuttl, Juan Larios adds much-needed depth at left-back, with Romain Perraud’s fitness regularly in question and Moussa Djenepo more naturally positioned further forward.

And finally, Samuel Edozie. One of Southampton’s four additions from Manchester City, the left-winger has already made an impression on Saints fans, dancing past Wolves defenders during his 17-minute cameo at Molineux.

Adding depth across the pitch, the Southampton squad is much stronger than it was before, but also much more inflated.

Moving on Yan Valery, Bednarek and Stephens was needed, but the south coast side must try to find suitors for Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond.