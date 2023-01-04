Leicester City lost 1-0 at home to Fulham on Tuesday, with Brendan Rodgers' side missing opportunities to respond to a first-half strike from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Former Foxes midfielder Matt Piper told BBC Radio Leicester: “It’s always that old adage - if you can’t finish the chances off that you create, do you deserve to go on and win the game?

"You think of the Ayoze Perez one, the Harvey Barnes one on one, the Jamie Vardy one on one...

"Generally, if those three players are on top form in the penalty area, you’re thinking that we win the football match.

"What stood out most is the need for reinforcements. With the amount of injuries we’ve got now - they’re piling up and piling up - it looks far from the Leicester side that I recognise from the past two or three seasons.

"What they lack at the minute is a physicality in the side. You look around and it looks a little bit soft, and then it lacks huge quality at the top end of the pitch.

"You can’t state how huge a miss James Maddison is from this side.”

Listen to more reaction on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast on BBC Sounds