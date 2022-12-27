W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at St Mary's Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Jon: Dreadful. Same old mistakes at the back and wasteful when we did get chances. If you concede more than you score, you lose. We have some huge games coming up. It's sink or swim time for Nathan Jones. Not impressed so far.

Darren: An extremely worrying return to the Premier League, especially given the extended training period during the World Cup. Although Brighton are a well organised team, they looked like world-beaters next to our clueless, toothless display. We look like an average Championship club at best.

Gibbo: Should have kept Ralph. Worst performance for years. We were never that bad in four years under Ralph. No effort or spirit in the performance, which was always a given under Ralph. Going down unless huge improvement.

Brighton fans

Alastair: Some lovely play from our players (especially those returning from international duty), but also deserved redemption for Solly March after a run of bad fortune. Brighton fans singing "can we have our ball back" when losing possession showed the humour we've been missing for six weeks.

Sam: Brighton have been good lately and I think this showed their recent form in style. A disappointing loss to Charlton but they bounced back strongly. Up the Albion.