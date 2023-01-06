Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes this move depends on Harry Maguire's future.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think if they were going to sign a centre-half, what makes sense to me is that they sign a left-sided one rather than a right-sided one, because Ten Hag likes to play with one right-footer and one left-footer.

"This maybe gives us a little window into Harry Maguire’s thinking. He is in the prime of his career and has had bumps in the road, but he hasn’t been chosen by Ten Hag in his strongest line-up.

"I think we will probably see Maguire on the move in the summer. I think this is definitely a transfer worth looking at and if Maguire indicates he wants to go they will sign his replacement and I think he would be a very good replacement."

Elsewhere, Ajax have set a £40m asking price for forward Mohammed Kudus, who is reportedly wanted by United.

Edwards said: "He’s probably the outstanding player of this new generation of Ajax players, and Ten Hag signed him as well. He’s been mainly injured but has really come to form this season.

"I think Manchester United will have him as a back-up option to their main targets Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong. I think he will be on the move at some point and I expect he will be in the Premier League in the next 18 months."

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds