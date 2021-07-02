Stuart Dallas says he is "absolutely delighted" to have committed his future to Leeds.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Whites from Brentford in 2015, was voted both the Players' Player of the Year and the Player of the Year last season after an outstanding Premier League season in which he scored eight goals.

"It's been a crazy journey but I'm absolutely delighted to be signing a new deal," Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I've always wanted to be at this club. I still feel I've a lot more to give. Last season was the benchmark for me to push on and with this team hopefully we can achieve great things together."

The Northern Ireland international, who has 56 caps for his country, added: "I've been here five or is it six seasons now - I've enjoyed myself that much I don't remember.

"My family are here, my kids go to school here and they wanted to stay as well. So it's a big moment for me."

