Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Billy Gilmour?

Scotland midfielder Gilmour has specifically moved this summer in order to take the next step towards becoming a Premier League regular.

Having impressed for his country at Euro 2020 following a handful of promising displays in the middle of Chelsea's midfield the season before, the 20-year-old now needs top-flight minutes under his belt to try and deliver on his undoubted talent.

With elite trio Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in front of him in the Blues' pecking order, he has made the temporary move to newly promoted Norwich.

The Canaries have a forward-thinking coach in Daniel Farke and a suitable hole in the middle of the park to fill with Oliver Skipp having returned to Tottenham following his own successful loan spell last season.

If Gilmour can make a sizable improvement on the 11 first-team league appearances he has managed for Chelsea so far, it will be a big win for all parties involved.

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?