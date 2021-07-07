Raheem Sterling is open to offers to leave Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola wants the 26-year-old winger to stay at the Etihad, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, talks have opened between City's teenage forward Morgan Rogers and Crystal Palace as new boss Patrick Vieira looks to bring down the age of his squad this summer. (Mail), external

For more transfer news, go to Wednesday's full gossip column