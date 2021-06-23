Manchester City could face a challenge from Chelsea for the signature of Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Football Insider), external

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, 26, would not be keen on moving to Tottenham as part of a deal that could take his England team-mate Harry Kane, 27, the other way. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is set to turn down interest from Manchester United and Manchester City and join Paris St-Germain when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of this month. (AS), external

