Arsenal have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Portugal striker Andre Silva. The 25-year-old will be available for about £34m this summer. (Transfer Window Podcast, via Express), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners are frontrunners to sign Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Mikel Arteta is also said to be interested in Lazio and Argentina forward Joaquin Correa and could use Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira as part of the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

For more transfer news, head to Monday's full gossip column