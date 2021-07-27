Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign former Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The 29-year-old left the Cottagers at the end of last season, so is a free agent.

The former England Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he made 42 appearances.

He will become Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper after Willy Cabellero left the club.

