Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be sold to fund a bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The 28-year-old centre-back is wanted by both Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid but has emerged as a key member of Thomas Tuchel's backline. (Football 365), external

The Germany international is stalling over Chelsea's offer of a new £140,000-a-week deal, which has also alerted Bayern Munich and Juventus as Rudiger is out of contract next summer. (Telegraph), external

