Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson says holding out in a game in which they were tested was a significant moment for Tottenham under Antonio Conte.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Upson said: "That’s the fundamental of what Antonio Conte is bringing.

"It’s a mentality, it’s a personality which he has plenty of as a person and he is putting that across to the players.

"West Ham having 70% possession in the second half will be a concern because against teams that enjoy that possession more or can be more effective with that possession will be a problem for Tottenham.

"This Tottenham team haven’t had a manager that has really wanted them to dominate possession since Mauricio Pochettino.

"They’ve gone away from that a little bit and that is something they will be looking to get back towards being more comfortable and to be able to see out matches like that better."

Hear more reaction to Spurs' quarter-final win on BBC Sounds