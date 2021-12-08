Wayne Rooney tops the best Premier League teen sensations list on the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards both agreed he should top their lists after his extraordinary exploits, first for Everton and then for Manchester United.

"He embodied bursting onto the scene," said Richards. "He changed everything."

Rooney scored 42 goals for Everton and United before he turned 20 and Lineker paid tribute to the all-round ability Rooney possessed.

"He was so good, so competitive, his whole game was amazing," he said.

"I even thought perhaps he worked too hard, running back and chasing defenders. That might be why he got the injuries he did."

Former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo also made the top 10, although Shearer and Richards disagreed about where to place him.

Shearer put his fourth, arguing: "He came to United and just got better and better. He was signed on the basis of a pre-season friendly and he didn't disappoint."

Richards, though, suggested his teenage years were not as impressive as the rest of his career would develop and limited him to ninth.

"When he first came, he was a little bit of a showpony," he said. "There were too many flicks and tricks at that stage but he's gone on to absolute greatness."

