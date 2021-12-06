Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport: "Disappointed to lose at the end the way we have done. To be honest in the first half we were very inconsistent with the ball. We didn't have enough penetration or threat. One of the few times we have done it we scored the goal.

"We had to be much better in the second half. When they started to get it and were more aggressive with the press we had bigger spaces to attack them and had chances to exert more control.

"We had big chances but we didn't score. When that happens and you manage the game like we did with the throw-in for the goal you don't get points in this league.

"They were there for the taking and when that happens you have to grab it and kill it. We didn't do that today."