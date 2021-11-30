Newcastle 1-1 Norwich: Howe reaction

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was the start we didn’t want. I really felt for Ryan [Fraser] – it was a sub we felt we had to do.

"I thought the crowd would get us over the line. I felt the players showed real resilience, which we’re going to need for the upcoming matches.

"The challenge ahead is huge. We’re under no illusions as to the size of the task we face. We need to get the wins we need – draws aren’t going to be enough. You need the spirit in the group to deliver what we need. I feel the spirit has grown and that’s going to be key for us.

"The whole day in terms of what the fans gave to the team and to me – I loved every second of that. I’m desperate to reward them with the wins everyone wants."