Transfer news: Magpies target Botman not for sale
Lille have told Newcastle that Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 21, is not for sale after the clubs discussed a fee of about £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
But Newcastle have made a breakthrough in talks with Atletico Madrid over signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, as they are on the verge of agreeing a fee of about £25m. (Express), external
Meanwhile, the Magpies are set to compete with Lyon to sign Zenit St Petersburg and Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, 27. (Mail), external