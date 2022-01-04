Lille have told Newcastle that Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 21, is not for sale after the clubs discussed a fee of about £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

But Newcastle have made a breakthrough in talks with Atletico Madrid over signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, as they are on the verge of agreeing a fee of about £25m. (Express), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies are set to compete with Lyon to sign Zenit St Petersburg and Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, 27. (Mail), external

