Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea have looked a lot less convincing of late, especially at the back. They lost their way a little bit in their defeat by West Ham which is strange because they are usually so well organised and mentally strong.

But Leeds have bigger problems, especially if Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are facing some time on the sidelines through injuries sustained in their draw with Brentford.

Dev's prediction: 3-1

Things aren't looking great for Leeds, and they are not the team they were last season. When they are playing well, they are great to watch but it doesn't seem to be working out for them at the moment and more injuries are not going to help.

