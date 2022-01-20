Newcastle face competition from a rival Premier League club in their attempt to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos this month.

The deal seemed to be progressing smoothly after the 28-year-old submitted a transfer request but now an unnamed club have matched the Magpies' offer.

"It looked a straightforward deal but with another club in the frame it may not be," Darren Lewis, assistant editor of the Daily Mirror, said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "It's started a guessing game about who it might be."

Lewis thinks the club could be Tottenham: "If it was one of the top three, the deal would be done which makes me think it's a team pushing for the top six.

"West Ham need a centre-back but I don't think they could afford his wages so I think it might be Spurs.

"For Newcastle though, this could be the start of a transfer window characterised by heartbreak."

