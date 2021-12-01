West Ham 1-1 Brighton: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes told Match of the Day: "We were disappointed [with the late goal] but probably a draw was a fair result. Brighton played well but we did half miss some opportunities on a night when the decisions didn't go for us.

"We gave the ball away regularly which is not what we are used to. All credit to Brighton, we didn't take our opportunities to go two ahead."

On the goal that was disallowed as Michail Antonio was judged offside following a lengthy VAR review, Moyes said: "It does not touch Michail. VAR is really good and the refereeing has been really good but we do not want to get rid of goals.

"I feel it comes off Duffy to go into the net. To rule it out and to choose to not give the goal, we're in the business to score goals, that's what people come to games for."