Antonio Conte hasn't ruled out any transfer activity in January, but said the final decision is not down to him.

The Italian revealed he has now had a meeting with Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici at Tottenham and said the talks were constructive.

He said: "It was a good meeting to speak and to tell them my thoughts about the two months I spent in Tottenham.

"The last word is always for the club.

"I spoke with the club and this is the most important thing. Then the club has to decide the best way to go.

"I don’t have expectations. I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, in this moment, the best possible way is to get the best from my players and improve the squad."

One player who has been linked with a move away from Spurs is Tanguy Ndombele, but Conte refused talk further on this.

He said: "Honestly, I think it’s not right to speak about this type of situation. I think everyone is the owner of his gestures.

"I don’t like to speak about a player in front of the media. This is not fair. If I have to tell him something or do something to him, I’ll do this in a private way. Not in front of the media. This is not right."