Newcastle v Norwich: Confirmed team news
- Published
Eddie Howe makes three changes to the Newcastle team that lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday. Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis replace suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie, with Javier Manquillo also coming in for Emil Krafth.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Clark, Schar, Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton
Subs: Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff
Dean Smith makes two changes to the Norwich team that drew 0-0 at home to Wolves.
Lukas Rupp comes in for Mathias Normann, while Christos Tzolis replaces the injured Milot Rashica. Todd Cantwell is also absent with a Covid-related issue.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Rupp, Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Tzolis, Pukki
Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele