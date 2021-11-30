Newcastle v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Dean Smith makes two changes to the Norwich team that drew 0-0 at home to Wolves.

Lukas Rupp comes in for Mathias Normann, while Christos Tzolis replaces the injured Milot Rashica. Todd Cantwell is also absent with a Covid-related issue.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Rupp, Sargent, Gilmour, McLean, Tzolis, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele