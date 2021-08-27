Lage on incomings, outgoings & Jimenez's return
- Published
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before their game with Manchester United this weekend.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lage describes the final five days of the transfer window as "a long time", adding that they "want top players" and not just "players to come to belong to the squad";
On Adama Traore's future, he said he is "still confident" the winger will stay and said there hadn't been any bids for him. He added that he doesn't want "anyone" to leave;
He said he is "confident in the way we work and in the way we play", reiterating that he is "happy to be in this position";
He confirmed that Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly had both returned to first-team training;
He also said Raul Jimenez was now back to being himself in "the way he works for the team" following his long spell out with injury. He added: "He's done really well in the first two games."