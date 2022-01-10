We've been asking for your thoughts on Newcastle's January transfer business so far and what you hope to see before the window closes.

Here are some of your views so far:

K Ramsay: We have to sign striker before Saturday's game against Watford. Really can't afford to lose because we can't take our chances.

David: Future looking bright for us now, even if we can’t stay up. Worse scenario is one step back (relegation), two steps forward (promotion as champs, then mid table for consolidation and platform for top four and Europe). But if we avoid relegation, then top four a season earlier.

Waled: Newcastle should go for Aubameyang and Ramsey. It will give them the chance to survive. Both the players fit Eddie’s style of play.

Who should be next in? Have your say here