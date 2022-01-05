Burnley fans give their views on the January transfer window

Khadim, Lancashire: I would love to see us get another Maxwel Cornet to really boost our chances of staying up. I've seen a few rumours about us going in for Mason Holgate which I think would be a great move for club and player. Overall I think we need a defender and we should he looking for a right winger who has that Cornet class to win a game for us.

Arunit Chatterjee, India: Sell Tarkowski for 25 million. Buy two: a winger who can score goals (someone like Harry Wilson who was targeted earlier but then left for Fulham). Secondly, a goalscoring midfielder (Ramsey or Alli if possible).

Kenneth Briscall, Trawden, Lancs: Burnley have needed new blood in central midfield for several transfer windows now but have failed to make adequate signings. Our squad is an aging one and we are suffering as a consequence of not bringing in younger players. We also need a better goalscorer as we just do not turn any chances made into goals.

