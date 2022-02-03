West Ham 'won't disrespect' Kidderminster

West Ham won't underestimate Kidderminster Harriers when the two meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, says Michail Antonio.

"I feel like this is a good draw for us," he said on the Footballer's Football podcast.

"We're going to try to go as far as possible in the FA Cup. Obviously they got a good win in the last round and are doing well.

"As a team we're not going to go there and disrespect them in any way. We're going to go there and give it our all because they haven't got this far by accident.

"I'm getting back (from Jamaica), I'm not too sure whether I'll be playing or not but if I am I'll give it my all, if not I'll wish the boys good luck."

