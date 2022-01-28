Transfer window: Deadline day clock is ticking for Spurs

Anna from Spurs XY, external

The time fans turn into real life versions of Football Manager users – just spend money, sign players and win trophies. Simple, right?

Well, no. At Spurs we always need to think about the “net spend” and impact on the wage bill.

Conte has analysed what he inherited, and identified the ins and outs...

Midfield: With Ndombele (PSG?), Dele (Newcastle?) and Lo Celso being offered around, we will need reinforcements. Sofyan Amrabat, Weston McKennie and Frank Kessie have been linked, along with PSG swap deals, but I would love someone like Bruno Guimaraes.

A decent right wing-back: Doherty has disappointed thus far, and Royal seems better as a traditional right-back. Some early interest in Adama Traore seems to have disappeared – or maybe he just prefers the weather in Barcelona.

A back-up striker: While not essentially cover for Kane, Luis Diaz would represent something of a marquee signing and, alongside Son and Kane would constitute an impressive strikeforce...if he doesn't go to Liverpool that is.

Of course, we all hope that having appointed Conte, he will now be properly backed. Time will tell.

