Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Newcastle v Cambridge

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Cambridge were promoted to League One last season but have not really replaced striker Paul Mullin, who sored 34 goals in 50 games in 2020-21, then joined Wrexham in the summer.

The U's still have former Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan in their squad, who is a player I've always admired. He is 39 now but age doesn't matter if you can pass the ball like he can.

Cambridge will take a load of fans with them to St James' Park and reap the financial rewards, which are so important to all of these smaller clubs, but it is a big ask for them to get past Newcastle - assuming the Magpies can put out a team after Covid caused their past two league games to be postponed.

Danny's predictions: 3-0

I know Newcastle are fighting relegation but a decent cup run is long overdue and might build a bit of confidence. Again, they will be too good for Cambridge.