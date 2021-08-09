Happy with Brighton's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Seagulls' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica), Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg), Kjell Scherpen (Ajax)

Outs: Jose Izquierdo (released),Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen, loan), Davy Propper (PSV),Alex Cochrane (Hearts, loan), Jan Mlakar (Hajduk Split), Bernardo (RB Salzburg), Ryan Longman (Hull, loan), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry), Romaric Yapi (Vitesse), Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad), Jensen Weir (Cambridge, loan), Matt Clarke (West Brom, loan), Carl Rushworth (Walsall, loan), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Ben White (Arsenal)

