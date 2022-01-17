Mike Henson, BBC Sport

It was ultimately a quickfire one-two punch that floored Everton as Norwich, impotent up front in recent weeks, found the net twice in the space of 94 seconds.

First, Michael Keane diverted Josh Sargent's low cross past a helpless Jordan Pickford and then Adam Idah was left with space to control a through ball and poke in a second.

The home side, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.

There were traces of optimism for Everton. Demarai Gray was a lively attacking outlet, especially early on. Richarlison, playing for the first time in more than a month, proved his ability to conjure something out of nothing. And Anthony Gordon was full of energy and industry as they searched for an equaliser in vain.

They need results - and fast - with their next two games against Aston Villa and Newcastle a chance to reverse their miserable form.