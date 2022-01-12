West Ham v Norwich: Confirmed team news
- Published
West Ham manager David Moyes Potter makes three changes to his starting XI from the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on 1 January in their last Premier League outing.
Aaron Cresswell makes his first start since 28 November, while Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals both come in.
Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ben Johnson drops to the bench and Tomas Soucek misses out.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Fornals, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Vlasic.
Substitutes: Areola, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby.
Norwich boss Dean Smith makes six changes from the side that started the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture on 28 December.
Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all retain their places from Sunday's FA Cup win over Charlton, while Brandon Williams and Max Aarons also start.
Billy Gilmour is out with a sprained ankle, while Angus Gunn, Sam Byram, Jacob Sorensen, Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis are all on the bench.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukku, Idah.
Substitutes: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rowe.