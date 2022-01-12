West Ham v Norwich: Confirmed team news

West Ham manager David Moyes Potter makes three changes to his starting XI from the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on 1 January in their last Premier League outing.

Aaron Cresswell makes his first start since 28 November, while Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals both come in.

Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ben Johnson drops to the bench and Tomas Soucek misses out.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Fornals, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Vlasic.

Substitutes: Areola, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby.