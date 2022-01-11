Moyes praise for Norwich boss Smith

West Ham manager David Moyes has praised Norwich counterpart Dean Smith and thinks he is the right man to help the Canaries avoid relegation this season.

The Hammers welcome Smith's side, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, to London Stadium on Tuesday.

"If you look back at what Dean did at Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa, you'd have thought he'd be given a little bit more time," said Moyes.

"Given that opportunity to manage them through, Dean got them promoted and stayed in the Premier League. That takes a little bit of time and you have to think about that.

"I'm pleased for Dean because I think he's at a good club. They give managers a chance - it's not always about the next win."