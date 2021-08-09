Happy with Tottenham's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of Spurs' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta)

Outs: Danny Rose (Watford, free) Paulo Gazzaniga (released), Enock Asante (released), Chay Cooper (released), Keenan Ferguson (released), George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon), Rodel Richards (released), Jack Roles (released), Aaron Skinner (released), Kazaiah Sterling (released), Shilow Tracey (released), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Erik Lamela (Sevilla), Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail), Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Kion Etete (Northampton, loan), Joe Hart (Celtic), Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United)

