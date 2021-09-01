Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

While the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, splashed the cash on new signings, Liverpool’s summer was all about spending their money within the club.

Triggering the £36m release clause for Ibrahima Konate was the ONLY transfer outlay made by the club’s owners FSG, much to the disappointment of some Liverpool fans, who also craved a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, a forward to supplement the strike force and cover at right-back.

Instead, the bulk of their money was used to reward some of their big stars – Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and club captain Jordan Henderson. Significant deals and ones that the supporters were all in favour of.

However, after seeing their rivals for the title strengthening their squads, fans have been left flummoxed as to why the Reds haven’t done the same, especially with the African Cup of Nations coming in the new year, when Jurgen Klopp could lose the likes of Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to the tournament, leaving the squad with insufficient back-up.

And at the time of writing, we’re still awaiting the extent of Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury.

The manager though, always insists that he won’t just bring players in for the sake of it - he only brings new faces in who can improve what he has it his disposal.