Burnley v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

- Burnley have won just one of their last seven home league games against Brighton (D4 L2), winning 1-0 in the Premier League in December 2018.

- Of the 517 Premier League fixtures to have been played at least eight times, Burnley against Brighton has the fifth lowest goals-per-game ratio, with just 12 goals being scored in the eight meetings between the sides (1.5 per game).

- After losing their opening fixture in each of their first three Premier League campaigns, Burnley have lost their first match in just one of their last four top-flight seasons (W2 D1). However, that loss did come against Leicester City last season.

- Brighton have lost their opening fixture in three of their four Premier League campaigns, beating Watford 3-0 in 2019-20 in the other.