Thiago Silva: A man of Thiago Silva's age should have retired years ago. The fact that he's still playing top-class football at all is a testimony to his fitness and the way he's looked after himself.

Hakim Ziyech: Hakim Ziyech scored against Brighton and refused to celebrate. He then scored against Spurs and the whole team celebrated. Going to the Amex Stadium on a dismal January night might not be the most attractive event in the world but it's what they get paid for. Spurs might appear a very glamorous fixture, but both games have the same points.

Find out what else Garth had to say about Silva and Ziyech, plus the rest of his team of the week