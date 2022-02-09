West Ham 1-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

Watford have lost 73% of their Premier League away games in London (30/41), the highest loss-rate in the capital of any side to have had more than two seasons in the competition.

West Ham have now scored 42 league goals this season, their best tally after 24 games of a top-flight campaign since 1982-83, when they also managed 42.

This was the Hornets' 15th Premier League defeat of the campaign. Only once before have they lost more in their first 22 games of a top-flight season (16 in 1999-00).