Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he and Joao Cancelo “did not agree on many things” when the defender first arrived at the Etihad - but is delighted with how the 27-year-old has developed since then.

The Portugal full-back joined for £60m from Juventus in 2019 but struggled to establish himself in the starting XI.

However, he has evolved into one of the Premier League’s top defenders and signed a new five-year contract at City earlier this week.

“He can play in many positions and would play morning, afternoon and night,” said Guardiola. "Football is the most important thing in his life.

“We struggled when he first arrived and we did not agree on many things. Partly this was because of my mistakes.

“Sometimes you need time to understand each other but now we've set up perfectly and we do understand each other.

"He's so funny and is loved in the dressing room. I’m delighted he’s fully happy and can play here for the next seasons.”

In 2021-22, Cancelo has so far scored three goals and registered eight assists across 30 appearances in all competitions.