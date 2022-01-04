Man Utd 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Wolves picked up their first away league win against Manchester United since February 1980, ending a run of 10 visits to Old Trafford without a win (drawn three, lost seven).
United have failed to score in four different Premier League home games this season, already more than they did in the whole of 2020-21 (three).
The Red Devils have lost their opening league match in two of the past three calendar years, as many defeats as they’d suffered in the previous 23 years before that.
Meanwhile, 36% of Wolves’ Premier League goals against Manchester United have come from outside the box (four from 11), the highest of all 31 teams to have scored at least 10 goals against the Old Trafford side in the competition.