Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves' first signing in the window is in a position that most would welcome - however, fans won't see Hayao Kawabe in a Wolves shirt until at least next season.

The 26-year-old has joined from Grasshopper Club Zurich, who have an affiliation with Wolves.

It's a position that we need to strengthen, with only three senior central midfielders in the squad, but it remains to be seen whether Fosun will address this in January.