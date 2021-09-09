Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Last time out

Crystal Palace host Tottenham in this weekend's first Premier League fixture on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

It was a London derby to forget for the Eagles, who were brushed aside 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March 2021 by a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs side.

The England skipper set up two goals for on-loan Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, crossing for a tap-in for the opener and then repeating the assist for a fine header after Christian Benteke had drawn Palace level against the run of play just before the break.

But Tottenham turned on the quality in the second half to make sure of a third successive victory.

Bale's header and Kane's curling, 20-yard effort into the top-left corner made it 3-1.

And then Kane dispatched Son Heung-min's cutback to register his 24th goal of the campaign, ensuring the hosts moved up to sixth in the table.