Newcastle v Southampton: Confirmed team news

There's just one change from the Newcastle side that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League. In comes Sean Longstaff for his first Premier League start of the season.

He replaces Isaac Hayden, who came off in the Villa game with a knee issue.

Newcastle XI: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Gillespie, Gayle.