Virgil van Dijk: If the shot that had Mendy frantically scrambling across his goal-line was anything to go by, then it looks like Van Dijk's right knee has fully recovered from the injury he sustained against Everton last season.

The Netherlands international is slowly but surely coming back to the boil. Not only is he commanding his own penalty area again, he is venturing forward more and becoming a threat in the opposition box. Defenders like Van Dijk come around once in a generation.

