Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Five additions to the Burnley squad is certainly what they needed and the clarets can be very pleased with the business they’ve concluded.

Chairman Alan Pace told BBC Radio Lancashire on the eve of the season starting that he was certain that the club would add to the close-season arrivals of Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins, and they have delivered. They were on the lookout for a number 10 on deadline day, but a deal didn’t materialise.

Last season, the substitutes bench was limited to young players and, quite often, two goalkeepers due to a lack of depth, but they now appear to have at least two senior players in every department.

It’s pretty safe to say that Hennessey, Collins and Aaron Lennon won’t be regular starters right now, but at the same time you’d think that Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts will be given opportunities sooner rather than later to show why they’ve been brought to Turf Moor.

The next task for the club's hierarchy is now to tie up the loose ends on a new contract for manager Sean Dyche, who is in the final year of his existing deal.