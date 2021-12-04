Watford 1-3 Man City: Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, speaking to Match of the Day: "What’s important now is the experience against the big teams. Now we start playing teams like us who are fighting against relegation.

"When you play against these [big] teams, it’s another [type of] football. Now it’s a battle in every situation.

"Every time I only look match by match. If I’d seen all the big teams we had to play this month… it was very tough!

"At 3-0 down we never gave up. We conceded a lot of counter-attacks but I saw a lot of spirit, togetherness and commitment. I’m satisfied. Our Premier League starts now."