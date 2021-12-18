Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "It was a really tough week but really positive with performances and results. We must be happy today.

"They had to play the most physical team in the league and they had to be ready. We had a nightmare to come to the hotel.

"They [the young players] are learning and they’re making a difference in the game. The senior players are playing a big role too.

"That’s what he [Gabriel Martinelli] can do. He’s getting a level of maturity. He’s so willing to learn. His passion in life is football. You can see that on the pitch.

"[Emile Smith Rowe has scored] seven in the league which is a remarkable figure. We wanted him to add it to his game."

Was it important to win to increase the gap with nobody else playing: "Absolutely. It puts pressure on them. We were really lucky to play today with everything that’s happening. I told the players to enjoy the game and give everything because I don’t know how this will develop."