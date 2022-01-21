Lawro's prediction: 2-1

The race is on for the Champions League places with only two points separating West Ham in fourth and Manchester United in seventh.

Ralf Rangnick's side, who have got a game in hand on the Hammers, are still a hotchpotch of a team, but they managed to beat Brentford on Wednesday which was hugely important for their season.

The Hammers are pretty consistent, but the problem with predicting Manchester United games at the moment is that you don't know what kind of performance you are going to get from them. Every time they play it seems to be a different story.

Call Me Loop's prediction: This was one I felt could go either way. Apologies to my brother, but I am going with West Ham to win it. 1-2

