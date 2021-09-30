Confirmed team news - Legia Warsaw v Leicester

Brendan Rodgers makes six changes to the Leicester side that drew 2-2 against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Patson Daka, Ayoze Perez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas and Timothy Castagne come in.

Jamie Vardy, who netted twice against the Clarets, drops to the bench, Wilfred Ndidi is suspended with Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes all dropping out.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Tielemans, Amartey, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Daka.