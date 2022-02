Brentford host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend after falling to a 2-0 defeat by leaders Manchester City on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's side desperately need a lift after losing their last five league games in a row but the Danish manager did say he was pleased with his side's defensive display at the Etihad.

So, can Frank make any significant changes to try and stop the decline?

It's time to pick your Brentford team to face Palace